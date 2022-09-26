Roundup: Siegen power outage / Oil prices / Amazon event 

In the dark: Hundreds of Entergy customers near Siegen Lane are without power this morning after a car hit a utility pole, WAFB-TV reports. The estimated restoration time is noon. Read more.

Choppy: Oil prices hit nine-month lows this morning before recovering to stand higher on the day in choppy trade. Recession fears and a strong dollar spooked the market as participants were waiting for details on new sanctions against Russia, Reuters reports. Brent crude futures for November settlement were up 72 cents, or 0.8%, at $86.87 a barrel, having earlier fallen as low as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14. Read more.

Retail sales: Amazon said this morning that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. The Oct. 11-12 event aims to speed up the company’s slowing retail sales. Read more.