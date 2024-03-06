Roundup: Shreveport bond issue / Gas prices / Nikki Haley 

Voters to decide: Shreveport voters will consider some $256 million in bond issues for road and utility improvements next month. Because Louisiana’s ad valorem tax is assessed at 10% of the value of real property, the additional five mills would be a tax increase of $204.58 per year on a house with an assessed value of $250,000. Read more from The Center Square.

On the rise: In the past week, the average gasoline prices in Louisiana have risen 4.1 cents a gallon, averaging $2.92 a gallon on Wednesday. As the temperatures rise, it’s possible gas prices will continue the increase. Read more from USA Today.

Bowing out: Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, leaving Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination. Three people with direct knowledge who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly confirmed Haley’s decision ahead of an announcement scheduled for Wednesday morning. Read more from WBRZ-TV.