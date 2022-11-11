Roundup: Shipping problems / Women governors / Oil and gas layoffs  

Container glut: While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the COVID pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. On top of falling freight rates, data shows container depots—used to house containers after they are unloaded—are now filling up or full. It points to more signs of falling global demand and an impending economic slowdown. CNBC has the full story.

Ceiling shattered: The ceiling for female governors was shattered this week, with voters in 12 states electing women to the role, breaking the prior record of nine set for the first time back in 2004. Women were elected to lead in Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, New York and South Dakota. In total, there were 25 women running in gubernatorial races this year out of 36 total campaigns, a significant increase from the 16 female candidates who ran for governor in 2018. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

QuarterNorth Energy: Houston-based QuarterNorth Energy is laying off 135 employees at a Louisiana office and various offshore locations. Lafayette news outlets report that QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. QuarterNorth had been involved in oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company said in a notice posted last month that it expects to complete the layoffs by Dec. 13.