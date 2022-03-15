Roundup: Ship runs aground / Federal Reserve / Vice president to visit 

Container vessel: Another container ship owned by Evergreen Marin has run aground, just a year after the company’s “Ever Given” spent a week stuck in the Suez Canal, causing a massive traffic jam that impacted global trade, Axios reports. This ship, the 1,095-foot container vessel, known as the “Ever Forward,” has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay since Sunday night, when it tried to head from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia. Read the full story.

Taming inflation: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will launch one of the most difficult tasks a central bank can attempt: Raise borrowing costs enough to slow growth and tame high inflation, but not so much as to topple the economy into recession. With a war raging in Europe and price increases at a four-decade high, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will seek to engineer a “soft landing”: A gradual slowdown in economic activity that helps curb surging prices, while keeping the job market and economy expanding. Read the full story.

Sunset: Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Lafayette area this week after canceling a trip last month due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The White House says the vice president’s trip to Sunset on Friday will highlight the Biden administration’s investment in accessible high-speed internet. Read more about the visit from WBRZ-TV.