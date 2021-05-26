Roundup: Shintech gets ITEP / Government survey / Bezos’ exit 

Approved: The Iberville Parish Council on Tuesday approved a $110 million tax break for plastics producer Shintech Louisiana under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program. The ITEP approval will support three Shintech expansions in the parish totaling just under $1.3 billion. Read more about the Shintech expansion from 10/12 Industry Report.

Positive changes: State and local governments continue to face a variety of workforce challenges due to the pandemic, including cuts in benefits, pay freezes, furloughs and layoffs. But this year there have been some positive changes such as the hiring of new and laid-off workers and permanent telework options, according to a survey by the Center for State and Local Government Excellence. As Route Fifty reports, almost 75% of those surveyed say they have hired new employees, while 35% say they have hired temporary or contract employees. Read the full story.

New leadership: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO. Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role July 5. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn’t provide a specific date. Jassy, his replacement, currently runs the company’s cloud-computing business. Read more.