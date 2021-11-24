Roundup: Shell buys into wind / Consumer spending / Huey P. Long statue

Purchase agreement: Shell said this morning it had signed a deal to purchase power from a development dubbed “the world’s largest offshore wind farm,” CNBC reports. The 15-year power purchase agreement relates to 240 megawatts from Dogger Bank C, the third and final phase of the 3.6 gigawatt Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which will be located in waters off the coast of northeast England. The agreement builds upon a previous deal to purchase 480 MW from Dogger Bank A and B. Read the full story.

Rebound: U.S. consumer spending rebounded by a solid 1.3% in October despite inflation that over the past year has accelerated faster than it has at any point in more than three decades. The jump in consumer spending last month was double the 0.6% gain in September, the Commerce Department reported this morning. At the same time, consumer prices rose 5% compared with the same period last year, the fastest 12-month gain since the same stretch ending in November 1990. See the report.

Makeover: A bronze statue of Louisiana’s most famous politician, which faces the Capitol he built, has had a makeover after decades of exposure to weather and birds. The statue of Huey P. Long was recently cleaned by the same expert who is restoring the Capitol’s bronze windows as part of a waterproofing project. The 12-foot-tall statue, which stands atop a pedestal nearly twice as high, was erected on Long’s grave in 1940, five years after he was shot and killed inside the building. Read more.

