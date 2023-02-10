Roundup: SHEIN cotton / Rice research / Twitter lawsuit 

Fair labor: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy joined Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., in pressing Chinese fast-fashion company SHEIN for answers and calling for increased transparency following reports that its products are made with cotton from Chinese slave labor. The letter comes after a Bloomberg report in November 2022, noting that laboratory testing from garments shipped to the U.S. revealed cotton made in China’s Xinjiang region. USA Today Network has the full story.

Farming innovations: An LSU AgCenter scientist has been awarded a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture to improve the sustainability and profitability of rice farming through research innovations that advance climate-resilient crops. Rice production contributes $550 million to Louisiana’s economy. See the full announcement from the AgCenter.

Blocked online: Louisiana state Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, is being sued by the Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic over her decision to block a critic from her Twitter account. New Orleans resident Maya Detiege alleges Jackson violated Detiege’s First Amendment rights when the senator stopped Detiege from seeing, mentioning or engaging with Jackson’s account on Twitter. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.