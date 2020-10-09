Roundup: Shaq’s new endeavor / Phase three / Oil shutdown 

Blank check: Three former high-ranking Walt Disney Co. executives are teaming up with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s sons to make acquisitions in the media and technology industries, The Wall Street Journal reports. The group created a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC—an increasingly popular way to raise money and list a company publicly without having to file for an initial public offering. The SPAC, Forest Road Acquisition Corp., said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it would raise $250 million for deals for the blank-check company. Read the full story.

ICYMI: Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday said Louisiana would remain in phase three of the White House-approved restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19, until Nov. 6. The announcement comes as some legislators continue to call for an end to all pandemic mitigation measures and question the governor’s right to impose them. The order limits restaurants, churches, salons, spas, gyms and other businesses to a maximum of 75% of their normal occupancy. Face coverings are required in public places. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Gulf production: Hurricane Delta dealt the greatest blow to U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production in 15 years, Reuters reports. Delta has shut 1.67 million barrels per day, or 92% of the Gulf’s oil output, the most since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina destroyed more than 100 offshore platforms and hobbled output for months. Oil prices eased in London trading on Friday, but were on track for gains of about 10% for the week, boosted by outages in the Gulf of Mexico and a labor dispute in the North Sea. Read the full story.