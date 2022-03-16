Roundup: Shalanda Young / ParkZen wins / Retail sales

In the White House: Baton Rouge native Shalanda Young has become the first Black woman to be named director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. Young was confirmed with bipartisan support by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. She has served as acting director of the office for the last year. Read the full story about her confirmation from WAFB-TV.

ICYMI: ParkZen, an app that can help people find available parking, won the $100,000 investment prize at Baton Rouge Entrepreneur Week’s High-Stakes Pitch Competition. The ParkZen app uses smart crowdsourcing to track and connect users with available parking—right down to the spot. The investment prize, managed by Red Stick Angels and Innovation Catalyst, comes from a group of Louisiana-based investors. Read more.

Spending slowdown: After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline and shelter are eating up more of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a revised 4.9% jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts, according to the Commerce Department. Read the full story.