Roundup: Shake Shack / Hockey games / John Schroder 

Burgers: Shake Shack announced it will be opening its Baton Rouge-area restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard later this year, WAFB-TV reports. The restaurant will be part of the Mall of Louisiana and customers will have the option to dine in or use the connected drive-thru. Read the full story.

Back on the ice: In hopes of bringing a hockey team to Baton Rouge, the Raising Cane’s River Center will host three exhibition games in December. If there is a demand for the sport, a new team will be launched in Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, according to an announcement from the Downtown Development District. Tickets for all three games went on sale today. Get more information.

Elected chair: Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder today announced he has been elected national chair of the State Financial Officers Foundation for the 2022-23 term. As chair, he will guide a coalition of state financial officers from 23 states who collectively represent nearly $3 trillion in cash management programs.