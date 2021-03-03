Roundup: Sexual harassment training / Grand Gulf nuclear plant / Services sector

Mandate not met: Louisiana’s public colleges are not meeting the requirements of a 2018 law aimed at combatting sexual harassment, with thousands of campus workers not taking a mandatory yearly anti-harassment course. Only about two-thirds of the workers on Southern University System campuses in 2020 took the required one-hour training course on how to prevent sexual harassment, according to documents filed with the state Division of Administration. Across the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, two in 10 employees did not meet the requirement last year. Read the full report.

Damages sought: The Louisiana Public Service Commission, along with retail regulators in New Orleans and Arkansas, filed a complaint yesterday with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission against System Energy Resources Inc. and Entergy Corp., its parent company, seeking damages in excess of $360 million for the imprudent operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant in Mississippi, WAFB-TV reports. The complaint seeks damages for the subpar performance of Grand Gulf from 2016 through 2020 and an investigation of SERI’s management of the plant from 2012 forward. Read the full story.

Growth slows: Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed sharply in February due to hurdles related to the pandemic. The Institute for Supply Management said today that its index of services sector activity dropped to a reading of 55.5% in February, down 3.4 percentage points from January when activity neared a two-year high. Even with the decline, it was the ninth straight month of growth. Any reading above 50 signifies growth. See the report.