Roundup: Sen. Sharon Hewitt / Car prices ease / State tax revenues

Investigative report: An investigative report from Louisiana Illuminator uncovered internal emails sent in 2020 by Louisiana Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, indicating she worked on a bill with a company that had financial ties to her spouse. That wasn’t the first time Hewitt, who is considering running for governor, has backed legislation that helped her family’s finances, according to public records. Read the full story.

Use vehicles: Wholesale used-vehicle prices have notably fallen from a record high set in January, signaling the worst of sky-high prices related to higher inflation in the U.S. may be behind us, CNBC reports. Cox Automotive said today that its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, declined 1% in April from March, marking the third straight declining month. Read more.

Eclipsing alcohol: A majority of the states that legalized marijuana for recreational use are now collecting more tax revenue from pot sales than alcohol sales, The Center Square reports. The first two states to legalize pot are profiting the most, Colorado and Washington, although there are now 11 states with legal recreational marijuana. Read the full story.