Roundup: Sen. Cassidy at college / Retail sales / Violence in Louisiana 

Teaching course: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is trading Congress for college—at least for a few hours each week. This fall semester, the Baton Rouge Republican will teach a 2000-level class at LSU’s Ogden Honors College. The course, taught alongside adjunct bioethics instructor Dr. Mike Rolfsen, is called National Issues: Strategies and Tactics. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Spending is up: Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month—for clothing, dining out, online goods and other areas—in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy. Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department’s report this morning. The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month. Read the full story.

Statewide survey: Tulane University released a survey Monday that offers the first comprehensive snapshot of the prevalence of violence across Louisiana. According to the survey, more than half of Louisiana residents experience physical violence in their lifetime and one in five is threatened or harmed with a gun. This conclusion was made through a statewide survey conducted by researchers in May and June. Read more about the survey from USA Today Network.