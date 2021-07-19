Roundup: SEC football / OMV precautions / LSU tech boot camp 

No rescheduling: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey opened SEC Media Days by announcing that if a game is canceled during the upcoming football season due to COVID-19, it won’t be rescheduled, according to WAFB-TV. Sankey also encouraged vaccination within programs. He said as of now, six of the 14 football teams in the league have reached the 80% threshold in roster vaccination, but that number needs to grow. Read the full story.

Masks encouraged: Following the closures of several Office of Motor Vehicle locations due to COVID-19, Louisiana’s OMV commissioner is encouraging people who come into OMV facilities to use masks as virus cases rise again across the state. In a news release, Karen St. Germain says masks won’t be required but mask-wearing is encouraged. And, she says OMV offices continue to enforce social distancing protocols. St. Germain also is encouraging people to look into using the OMV’s online services at www.expresslane.org.

DevOps: LSU and Fullstack Academy today announced the launch of a tech boot camp program specializing in a combination of software development and IT operations known as DevOps, in addition to its existing coding and cybersecurity programs. Designed in partnership with Amazon Web Services, the DevOps program will equip students with in-demand tech skills in infrastructure and automation as well as other areas.