Roundup: SEC climate rule / Early voting / Tax season

State suing: Louisiana is one of three states suing to stop an SEC rule that went into effect this week that requires publicly traded companies to inform investors of the climate change-related financial risks of that company’s operations. Risks include severe weather events and “other natural conditions,” like rising sea levels. Read more from The Center Square.

Cast your ballot: Early voting started over the weekend in Louisiana for the presidential primary election. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Saturday for early voting. Read more from WAFB-TV.

It’s that time of year again: It’s tax season in the U.S., and for many people, filing tax returns can be a daunting task that’s often left until the last minute. But if you want to avoid the stress of the looming deadline, start getting organized as soon as possible. Read more tips for filing your taxes from The Associated Press.