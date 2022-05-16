Roundup: Sean Payton / Grocery prices / Women on boards  

Studio analyst: Beloved former Saints coach Sean Payton is joining FOX as a studio analyst, according to Mike Florio with NBC Sports. Payton left the Saints following the 2021 season after his 10-and-a-half-year partnership with the team. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Chicken and eggs: Inflation rose 0.3% in April and 8.3% year over year, according to April Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released last week. Stacker analyzed the Consumer Price Index data to determine which common grocery store items saw the largest price increases in April. Chicken, eggs and dairy saw the biggest price hikes. See the full list.

Law tossed: A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said Friday that the law requiring boards to have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The conservative legal group Judicial Watch had challenged the law, claiming it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution by mandating a gender-based quota. Read more.