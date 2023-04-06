Roundup: School security / Unemployment / Economic forecast 

Response to shootings: In response to an increasing nationwide trend of shootings and other acts of violence in school facilities, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education this week endorsed resolutions aimed at strengthening security in K-12 public schools. The Board is requesting that public school systems partner with local law enforcement to provide a school resource officer for all schools under their jurisdiction. The Board further requested that the Louisiana Legislature provide adequate funding to school systems to ensure the implementation. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Revised numbers: The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid was higher over the past few months than the government had initially reported, reflecting a modest rise in layoffs as the economy has slowed in the face of higher interest rates. The Labor Department reported this morning that the number of applications has been above 200,000 since early February—above previous estimates, though still relatively low by historical standards. Read more.

Slower growth: The International Monetary Fund chief said this morning that the world economy is expected to grow less than 3% in 2023, down from 3.4% last year. Kristalina Georgieva says growth is expected to remain around 3% for the next five years, calling it “our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990, and well below the average of 3.8% from the past two decades.” Read more.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Friday, April 7. Daily Report will return Monday, April 9. Have a safe and happy holiday.