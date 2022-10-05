Roundup: School security / Services sector / Highland Road flooding  

Lacking officers: Education officials told state lawmakers Tuesday that fewer than half of Louisiana’s schools have an armed police officer on campus. Louisiana Department of Education administrators revealed the statistic during a meeting of the House Special Committee on School Safety. The department conducted a recent school safety survey, which showed 47% of 1,300 public schools statewide employ at least one school resource officer. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Slowing: The U.S. services industry slowed modestly in September while employment surged and a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs fell to a more than 18-month low, suggesting underlying strength in the economy despite rising interest rates, Reuters reports. That was underscored by other data on Wednesday showing private employers increased hiring last month. Read more from Reuters.

Car hits fire hydrant: A street connecting Highland Road and Interstate 10 was shut down late this morning after a car struck a fire hydrant, flooding the roadway. The crash happened on Louise Street just off Highland Road sometime before 10 a.m., and workers were still trying to make repairs as of around noon. WBRZ-TV has the full story.