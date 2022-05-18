Roundup: School redistricting / COVID cases / EPA grant 

Suit filed: Four East Baton Rouge Parish residents and taxpayers have filed suit and are seeking to block the implementation of a new redistricting plan for East Baton Rouge Schools, according to consulting firm Top Drawer Strategies. The suit was filed Monday in 19th Judicial District Court. In early May, the school board adopted one of nineteen proposed plans known as “Plan 22,” a plan that sets a nine-member board.

Summer spike: There is a sharp increase of COVID-19 infections in the Capital Region, as evidenced in testing data and in East Baton Rouge Parish wastewater, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced today. Broome says the city is monitoring the situation and working closely with the Louisiana Department of Health while encouraging residents to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing and vaccine site at the Mall of Louisiana.

Redevelopment funds: The Environmental Protection Agency has selected East Baton Rouge Parish for a $500,000 Brownfield Assessment Grant, which will fund the assessment and redevelopment of brownfield sites in the parish. Brownfields are sites with real or perceived contamination that complicate the redevelopment of an area. According to an announcement from the city-parish, the Planning Commission will use the funding to advance the Imagine Plank Road Master Plan, the Scotlandville Community Plan and the Mid City Medical Corridor Plan. The work is set to begin in October.