Roundup: Schlumberger hub / Construction jobs / Oil and gas profits 

$11M investment: Schlumberger announced it will invest $11.5 million to centralize its north Gulf Coast divisions at a newly renovated operations hub in Lafayette. The company will create 44 new direct jobs accounting for more than $4 million in new annual payroll over a four-year period. Schlumberger will also retain 1,376 jobs at its Louisiana properties. See the announcement from Louisiana Economic Development.

On the rise: The construction industry added 19,000 jobs on net in September, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a year-over-year basis, industry employment has risen by 292,000 jobs, or 3.9%. Nonresidential construction employment increased by 13,100 positions on net, with growth in two of the three subcategories. See the analysis.

Shell projections: Shell says it expects its third-quarter earnings to be hit by lower refining margins along with “significantly lower” profit from trading gas, as a global scramble for energy supplies riles markets. The London-based company says that pricing and cost swings from shortfalls of liquefied natural gas would likely cut into profit from its huge gas business. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.