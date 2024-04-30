Roundup: Schedule III / Walmart Health / St. George

Let’s reschedule: The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug—the agency’s biggest policy change in over 50 years. The DEA’s proposal to reclassify marijuana as a schedule III substance would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs. Read the full story from The Associated Press.

Shuttering: Walmart announced plans Tuesday to close all of its doctor-staffed clinics around the country as it shuts down its entire Walmart Health division. The company determined the centers weren’t a profitable business model. Along with the closing of the clinics, the retailer is also beginning the process of shutting down its Walmart Health Virtual Care program. Read more from Fast Company.

Hear me out: Opponents of the incorporation of the City of St. George said Tuesday they will ask for a rehearing before the Louisiana Supreme Court. The state’s highest court ruled last week, in a close 4-to-3 vote, to allow for the incorporation. Baton Rouge attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who represents those fighting incorporation, says she will file the request for a rehearing before the May 10 deadline. Read more from WAFB-TV.