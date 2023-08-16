Roundup: Satellite governor’s office / Siegen Lane traffic / Intel deal scrapped  

Campaign pledge: One candidate in the Louisiana governor’s race says he would open a satellite office in Shreveport if he were to win and spend time working in Alexandria, Houma, Monroe and throughout the state’s metros. “There’s too much power in Baton Rouge,” says Republican Treasurer John Schroder, one of seven major candidates who have qualified for the Oct. 14 primary election. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Roadwork: The left inside turn lane from Siegen Lane northbound to Interstate 10 West will be temporarily closed under the I-10 bridge for road construction today, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Officials say the closure will last until 2:30 p.m. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Acquisition terminated: Intel this morning terminated its acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor, saying it failed to secure the required regulatory approval. The tech giant says in a statement that it is scrapping the planned deal “due to the inability to obtain in a timely manner the regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement.” Intel will pay a termination fee of $353 million to Tower. Read the full story from CNBC.