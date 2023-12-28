Roundup: Sammy’s Grill / Oil prices / Blender recall

ICYMI: Sammy’s Grill is opening a second location in Ascension Parish on Perkins Road in Prairieville. According to Kevin H. Kimball, a partner in the new restaurant, they are “trying to get opened in January of 2024.” He said they are “diligently cleaning” and some painting is being done but no other construction is necessary. Read the full story from WVLA NBC Local 33.

Red Sea route: Oil prices fell 3% today as more shipping companies said they were ready to transit the Red Sea route, easing concerns about supply disruptions as Middle Eastern tensions stay elevated. The more active Brent crude futures for March delivery were down $2.35, or 3%, at $77.19. Reuters has the latest.

Fire hazard: BlendJet is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports. According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders can overheat or catch fire. Read more.