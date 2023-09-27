Roundup: Saltwater intrusion / Drew Brees / Oil prices 

Request granted: President Joe Biden today approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’s request for an Emergency Declaration due to the lower Mississippi River saltwater intrusion. Plaquemines Parish has already been affected by the intrusion, and other parishes are projected to be impacted over the next month including St. Bernard, Jefferson and Orleans. See the announcement.

Hall of Fame: Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been named to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The 2024 class also includes LSU women’s basketball great and eight-time WNBA All-Star Seimone Augustus, mixed martial arts fighter Daniel Cormier, 1992 Olympic wrestling gold medalist Kevin Jackson and Tulane basketball legend Perry Clark among others. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Rising: Oil prices surged 3% today, after U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected, adding to worries of tight global supplies. Brent crude futures breached $97 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed to $93.63. Read the full story from Reuters.