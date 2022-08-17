Roundup: Salad Station / BRAC leadership program / Louisiana Women Lead  

New location: The Salad Station today announced it will open a second location in Gonzales at the end of this month. The new restaurant, the brand’s 28th, will be in the Lagniappe Center, a shopping center off Airline Highway. It marks the third Salad Station location for franchisees Megan and Daniel Womack, who also own and operate the original Gonzales location on Cabela Parkway, as well as a location in Mobile, Alabama.

Applications open: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced that applications for the 2023 class of its Leadership Baton Rouge program are now open online. The program curriculum seeks to train and promote high achievers for positions of voluntary responsibility in the community. Participants are selected by a committee of class alumni based on demonstrated leadership ability through career or community achievements, concern for the future of the Baton Rouge area, and commitment to the program.

Deadline ahead: Louisiana Women Lead, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose mission is to train business-minded women to run for office in Louisiana, is inviting center and right-of-center women in Louisiana interested in pursuing elected or appointed office to apply for the upcoming fall training. The training will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Baton Rouge. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Get more information.