Roundup: Saints shake-up / Kroger merger / Judge blocks JetBlue 

Carmichael out: After an underperforming season the New Orleans Saints announced that head coach Dennis Allen has fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and two other assistants. The Saints missed out on making the playoffs for a third straight season despite playing the second-easiest schedule in the NFL. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Pushed back: Supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons on Monday pushed back until August the closing of their proposed megamerger, which originally was set for early 2024. The Federal Trade Commission isn’t expected to decide until next month whether to challenge the $25 billion deal. If it does file suit, even August could be aggressive. Read the full story from Axios.

Deal for Spirit: A federal judge is siding with the Biden administration and blocking JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition. The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation’s biggest low-cost airline. Read more.