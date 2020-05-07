Roundup: Saints’ season opener / Cox Communications / BRCC chancellor 

Is it football season yet? The New Orleans Saints will open the 2020 NFL season at home in the Mercedes Benz Superdome against NFC South division rival Tampa Bay, WDSU-TV reports. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is now the Buccaneers quarterback, meaning the matchup will feature two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Read the full story.

Honored: Cox Communications earned the No. 17 spot on the 2020 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. This marks the 15th time the company has been recognized among the nation’s top corporations for its diversity practices. Cox was also specifically recognized as the No. 6 company for LGBTQ employees and ranked 11th for supplier diversity. See the list here.

New leadership: After serving as interim chancellor, Willie E. Smith was chosen as the new permanent chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, WAFB-TV reports. Smith’s appointment was made after a national search. Read the full story.