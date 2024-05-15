Roundup: Saints schedule / Gardere school / Interstate 12 overpass

Filling in the blanks: The wait is over for New Orleans Saints fans as the NFL is set to release the regular season schedule for all 32 teams Wednesday night. The season will culminate with Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. The schedule will be released at 7 p.m. See more from the Washington Post.

Capital campaign: Gardere Community Christian School has launched a $2.6M capital campaign for phase one of its master building plan “Living the Vision – Building Bright Futures,” the school announced Wednesday. Phase one includes building a multipurpose building with a new kitchen and dining area, a large common room for gatherings and indoor play, academic intervention rooms for individual and small group instruction, and dedicated art and music classrooms. Approximately 60% of the first phase’s costs are already pledged or donated.

Let’s try again: State highway crews will try again on Monday night to remove an old overpass over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 12. An attempt to remove the bridge at the I-10/I-12 split last weekend failed because of equipment problems. Crews will divert I-12 traffic onto I-10 toward Essen Lane around 10 p.m. Monday night. The construction team needs to remove the overpass so it can build another one at the same spot, but higher and longer. Read more from WBRZ-TV.