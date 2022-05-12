Roundup: Saints schedule / Diesel costs / Fed chair 

Fall 2022: The New Orleans Saints’ 2022 regular season schedule was leaked earlier today, with the official schedule set to be released at 7 p.m., WDSU-TV reports. Notable games include the season opener on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, followed by a home matchup against Tom Brady’s Bucs in week two. In week six, the Saints will host the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals led by former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow. See the entire leaked schedule.

Trucking companies: Diesel costs are reaching new highs across the U.S., straining the operations of trucking companies and wrecking the transportation budgets of businesses that need to ship goods, The Wall Street Journal reports. The price of the fuel that powers heavy-duty trucks has increased by more than $1.50 a gallon in roughly two months, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The national average price has climbed to $5.62 a gallon, setting a record for the second week in a row. Read the full story.

Second term: The U.S. The Senate today confirmed Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, giving bipartisan backing to Powell’s high-stakes efforts to curb the highest inflation in four decades. The 80-19 vote reflected broad support in Congress for the Fed’s drive to combat surging prices through a series of sharp interest rate hikes that could extend well into next year. Read more.