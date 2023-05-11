Roundup: Saints schedule / Bank deposit insurance fund / Peloton recall 

Out at 7 p.m.: The NFL will release the full 2023 game schedule today in a 7 p.m. broadcast, WAFB-TV reports. With an average opponent winning percentage of .427%, the Saints will have the second-softest schedule this year, according to the NFL. Read more.

Replenishing: Some 113 of the largest U.S. lenders will bear the cost of replenishing the $16 billion hit to a key deposit insurance fund caused by recent bank failures, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said today. Read the full story from Reuters.

Stock tumble: Peloton shares tumbled today after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it is recalling 2.2 million of the company’s bikes over injury and fall concerns. The seat post on Model Number PL01 bikes can detach and break unexpectedly during use, according to Peloton and the CPSC. Read the full story from CNBC.