Roundup: Safe Mardi Gras / NOLA bars to shut / Coastal restoration

Warning from mayor: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today released a statement ahead of the two main weekends of Mardi Gras celebrations urging residents to continue to avoid gatherings and wear masks. “While we have yet to see an influx of revelers like other communities,” Broome says, “we are taking compliance very seriously and heightened enforcement will be in effect all over the city. Venues that do not comply could face losing their license under current phase two restrictions.”

Mardi Gras pause: New Orleans bars will be shut down, even for takeout service, throughout next week’s Mardi Gras weekend in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said today. Cantrell’s announcement means bars also won’t be able to sell drinks to go. And, she says the city is expanding the closure order to include bars that have “conditional” food permits that allowed them to operate as restaurants during various pandemic shutdowns. Stepped up crowd control begins this weekend and the bar shutdown begins next Friday and runs through Fat Tuesday on Feb. 16. Read the full story.

Back to wetlands: Construction has begun on a $32 million project to bring back hundreds of acres of marsh to a part of southwest Louisiana where storms, sinkage and other factors have turned thousands of acres to open water, the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority says. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has begun building containment dikes north of Holly Beach to hold nearly 2.4 million cubic yards of sand dredged from the Gulf of Mexico and pumped more than 5 miles inland, according to a news release Thursday. The new marsh will help protect the area, including more populous Calcasieu Parish, from hurricanes. Read the full story.