Roundup: Rush Limbaugh dies / COVID-19 legislation / IBM carbon capture

Conservative icon: Rush Limbaugh, the monumentally influential media icon who transformed talk radio and politics in his decades behind the microphone, helping shape the modern-day Republican Party, died this morning at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer, his family announced. Read more from Fox News.

Virus tracking: U.S. scientists would gain vastly expanded capabilities to identify potentially deadlier mutations of the coronavirus under COVID-19 relief legislation advancing in Congress. The U.S. now maps only the genetic makeup of a minuscule fraction of positive virus samples, a situation some experts liken to flying blind. A bill cleared for floor debate last week by the House Energy and Commerce Committee would provide $1.75 billion for genomic sequencing. Read the full story.

Emissions goal: International Business Machines Corp. is betting that its own research can speed along emerging technologies like carbon capture to meet the last stretch of its new net-zero climate-change goal, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Armonk, New York-based information technology company and patent giant said Tuesday that it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, with a target of 65% lower emissions by 2025 from 2010 levels. Read the full story.