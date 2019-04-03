Roundup: Rouses moves HQ / LSU black hole research / Rising childcare costs

Down the road: Rouses Markets, a grocery store chain with stores across the Gulf Coast, is moving its headquarters from Thibodaux to Schriever, about 10 miles down the road, The Courier reports. Rouses will also be opening its first distribution center at the location, adding 200 to 300 new employees over the next year. Read the full story.

Out of this world: LSU researcher Thomas Corbitt is featured in Cosmos magazine for his work in developing a table-top sized device for observing certain quantum effects, a breakthrough that could help the search for gravitational waves. Currently, gravitational waves from colliding black holes are detected by bouncing laser beams off mirrors at each end of the four-kilometer-long arms of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the U.S. Read the full story.

Costly childhoods: A report from the nonprofit Louisiana Policy Institute for Children shows the price of childcare in the state rose 35% from 2010 to 2016. The policy institute advocates for increases in government funding for early childhood programs. The report also says that childcare costs single parents, on average, 38% of their wages and that 45% of Louisiana children live with single parents. Read the full report.