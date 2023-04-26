Roundup: Root rot / Oil prices fall / New Target perk

Lawn care: LSU AgCenter plant doctor Raj Singh says homeowners around the state are beginning to see an increase in take-all patch, also known as take-all root rot. The plant disease causes patches of lawns to die, but it can be helped and prevented by a combination of fertilizers, aeration and fungicides. Read the full story from the AgCenter.

Recession concerns: Oil prices slipped further in early trading this morning as the market took stock of U.S. data that raised fears of recession. Brent crude fell by $1.31, or 1.6%, to $79.46 a barrel, breaking below the $80 mark for the first time since March 31. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 99 cents, or 1.3%, to $76.08. Read the full report from Reuters.

Curbside returns: Target is expanding its services with plans to offer curbside returns for shoppers at all of its locations by the end of summer. The retailer, which has offered curbside pickup for the past few years, is rolling out the new perk as it braces for a sales slowdown. CNBC has the full story.