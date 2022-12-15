Roundup: Ronald Greene’s death / House flipping / Wall Street woes 

Announcement: A grand jury’s decision on whether to hand down any state-level criminal indictments against Louisiana State Police troopers and other law enforcement officers involved in the death of motorist Ronald Greene could be announced this afternoon, WAFB-TV reports. The U.S. Justice Department is also conducting its own investigation into Greene’s death and will decide if any federal charges are warranted. Read more.

Profits shrink: As the housing market cools quickly, house flippers are finding it harder to make fast profits. In the third quarter, gross flipping profit, which is the difference between the median purchase price paid by investors and the median resale price, dropped to $62,000, according to ATTOM, a real estate data provider. That’s down 18.4% from the second quarter and down 11.4% year over year. It represents the smallest profit since the end of 2019 and the fastest quarterly drop since 2009. CNBC has the full story.

Down day: Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street today following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% as of 1:16 p.m. Central time, with roughly 95% of stocks in the benchmark index in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 901 points, or 2.7%, and the Nasdaq had dropped 3.4%. The slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes. Read the full story.