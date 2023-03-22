Roundup: Ronald Greene trial / Fed meeting / Industry awards  

Next steps: Northwest Louisiana prosecutor Hugo Holland, who has a reputation for winning complex cases, has been hired onto the case of five white Louisiana law officers charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. However, Holland has a complicated history with both the police and racial issues and is drawing criticism. Read more about the lead-up to the trial from the Associated Press.

Another rate hike? The Federal Reserve is grappling with a hazier economic picture clouded by turmoil in the banking industry and still-high inflation as it meets today to decide whether to keep raising interest rates or declare a pause. Most economists expect the Fed to announce a relatively modest quarter-point hike in its benchmark rate, its ninth hike since March of last year. Read the full story.

Safety excellence: The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance this week announced the winners of its 27th annual Safety Excellence Awards. GBRIA members nominated 63 companies representing more than 250 million hours worked, 120,000 employees and a combined total recordable incident rate of 0.19, the lowest number ever achieved by GBRIA’s nominees. See the list of winners.