Roundup: Ronald Greene / Solar ‘lighthouses’ / Barstool Sports 

Arraignment set: Five Louisiana law enforcement officers charged for their roles in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene will be arraigned April 11 in the Third Judicial District Court, which serves Lincoln and Union parishes, KALB-TV reports.

Storm shelters: A coalition of churches and organizations across Louisiana, backed by nonprofit Together Louisiana, are building hundreds of solar-powered microgrids that will give communities a place of refuge during natural disasters and other blackouts. Together Louisiana presented details of the plan, dubbed the Community Lighthouse Project, to the Public Service Commission. Read more about it from Louisiana Illuminator.

Acquisition: Penn Entertainment Inc., which owns L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge, has closed on its acquisition of Barstool Sports. Penn paid about $388 million for the remaining stake in Barstool that it didn’t already own. Penn and Barstool Sports initially announced an exclusive sports betting and iCasino partnership in January 2020. Read more.