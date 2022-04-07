Roundup: Ronald Greene / Mortgage rates / Oil reserves  

Charges: The prosecutor for Union Parish told Louisiana lawmakers today he will ask a grand jury to consider state charges against the state troopers involved in the May 2019 death of motorist Ronald Greene. District Attorney John Belton, chief prosecutor for Louisiana’s 3rd Judicial District, which includes Union and Lincoln parishes, shared the announcement in his opening testimony before a House committee that is investigating the alleged cover-up that followed Greene’s death. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Continued rise: Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up again this week with the key 30-year loan rate reaching levels not seen in more than three years. The average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose to 4.72%, from 4.67% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. The average rate has jumped 1.5% in the past three months. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.18%. Read the full story.

More being released: The International Energy Agency said today that its member countries are releasing 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves on top of previous U.S. pledges to take aim at energy prices that have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine. The Paris-based organization says the new commitments made by its 31 member nations amount to 120 million barrels over six months, the largest release in the group’s history. Read more.