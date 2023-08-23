Roundup: Ronald Greene / Heat deaths in Louisiana / Lakeshore Drive 

Civil rights case: A noted civil rights attorney is calling for new federal charges in the Louisiana State Police killing of Ronald Greene. Ben Crump, who has worked on several high-profile civil rights cases such as those involving the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, asked for the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the Greene case and file charges against the officers involved. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Toll reaches 25: Louisiana’s hottest summer on record has killed 25 people so far with the state health department reporting nine new heat-related deaths in the past two weeks. There have also been 4,766 heat-related emergency room visits in Louisiana since April 1, almost double the average for an entire year, according to the state health agency. The News Star has the full story.

Portion closed: A portion of East Lakeshore Drive near Morning Glory Avenue is closed after the road collapsed today. Officials say the road will be closed until Monday, Aug. 28. WAFB-TV has the latest.