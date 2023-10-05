Roundup: Ronald Greene case / Oil prices /  Powerball 

Upcoming hearing: After dismissing several charges against police officers indicted in the 2019 killing of Black motorist Ronald Greene, the presiding judge could further dismantle the prosecution’s case at a hearing next week. Union Parish Judge Thomas Rogers is set to hear motions Oct. 12 to toss one of the two remaining malfeasance in office charges against Union Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Harpin and the negligent homicide and malfeasance charges against Louisiana State Police Trooper Kory York. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Falling: Oil prices fell about 2% today, extending the previous session’s nearly 6% losses, as an uncertain demand outlook overshadowed an OPEC+ decision to maintain oil output cuts, keeping supply tight. Global benchmark Brent crude futures have declined about $10 a barrel in less than 10 days after edging close to $100 in late September. Read the full story from Reuters.

No winner: The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers and hit it rich Wednesday night. The latest Powerball jackpot is the world’s seventh-largest lottery prize. Read more.