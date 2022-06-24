Roundup: Roe v. Wade / Fed tests banks / Student debt

Overturned: The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. This morning’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, including Louisiana. Read the full story.

Economic contraction: The nation’s 33 biggest banks have enough capital to withstand a severe economic contraction, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. In its latest annual “stress tests” of the U.S. financial system, the Fed built a scenario under which the nation’s unemployment rate would more than double to 10%, and a severe contraction in commercial real estate and stock market values would cause losses of more than $600 billion. Read the full story.

Loans canceled: The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to cancel the student loans of around 200,000 people who brought a class-action lawsuit against the government, claiming they were stuck with federal debts from schools that were found to have misled them. CNBC has the full story.