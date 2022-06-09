Roundup: Road closures / Inflation concerns / Economic predictions

Traffic: There are several road closures in Baton Rouge after a diesel spill caused by a crash involving two 18-wheelers this morning. Baton Rouge Fire Department HazMat teams responded to a crash around 8 a.m. Sharp Lane was closed northbound, officials report, and Old Hammond Highway westbound was down to one lane. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Spending habits: Most Americans expect inflation to get worse in the next year and are adjusting their spending habits in response to rising prices, according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. Inflation, which is near 40-year highs, has lifted the cost of just about everything, including essentials such as gas, groceries and housing. Overall prices are up 8.3% in the past year. Read more.

Worst yet to come: Many economic prognosticators and Wall Street stock pickers have made it clear where they stand on inflation and the Federal Reserve policy response: The economy and markets will get worse before they get better. Many chief financial officers at top companies agree with them, according to the results from the latest CNBC CFO Council survey. The CNBC survey is a sample of the current outlook among top financial officers. It was conducted among 22 chief financial officers at major organizations between May 12-June 6. Read more.