Roundup: Road closure / State House race / Holiday travel  

Crash: Greenwell Springs Road in Central is closed in both directions between Magnolia Bridge and Magnolia Bend roads after a crash early this morning left the driver of a car pinned under their vehicle. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Facing charges: The Rev. John Raymond of Slidell, an elected member of the Louisiana Republican Party governing board who is charged with four counts of criminal cruelty to juveniles, is running for a seat in the state House of Representatives. Raymond, founder of Lakeside Christian Academy, was arrested twice last spring on juvenile cruelty charges related to discipline he is accused of carrying out in his role as headmaster. Raymond says he has been on voluntary leave of absence from the school since his arrests last spring. Read the full story from The News Star.

Some good news: An estimated 42.3 million travelers will drive 50 miles or more from home over this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA, an increase of 7% from last year. The good news is that gasoline prices are much lower than the same weekend a year ago, averaging $3.57 across the U.S. compared to $4.60 on Memorial Day 2022. Read the full story from USA Today.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, May 30.