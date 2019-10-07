Roundup: River Road / Consumer borrowing jumps / Unilever makes big promise 

All-American: The Louisiana Office of Tourism, along with the nine other states through which River Road runs, is planning to submit Louisiana’s Great River Road byway for designation as an All-American Road, which would make it eligible for federal grants and national tourism recognition. The road is part of the Great River Road National Scenic Byway, which stretches for over 2,000 miles and through 10 states.

Spending debt: Consumer borrowing increased at a solid pace in August, rising $17.9 billion, helped by the biggest jump in auto and student loans in three years, the Federal Reserve says. The growth in borrowing was the biggest monthly jump since August 2016. Read the full report.

Overhaul: Consumer products giant Unilever, whose brands include Dove soaps and Lipton teas, aims to halve its use of non-recycled plastics by 2025, a major overhaul for the company. The move, which appears crafted to resonate with younger consumers, will require a “fundamental rethink” in the company’s packaging policies, said CRO Alan Jope. Read the full story.