Roundup: River Center / Job openings / Millennials

Investar Bank: Raising Cane’s River Center officials announced Wednesday that Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank will be the official banking partner of the multivenue complex, which includes the arena, exhibition hall and River Center Theatre.

Fewer quitting: U.S. job openings fell marginally in January, while the number of workers quitting their jobs dropped to a three-year low, indicating that labor market conditions were gradually easing. The decline in resignations, which pushed the quit rate to the lowest level in more than three years, over time bodes well for slower wage inflation and overall price pressures in the economy. Read more from Reuters.

Riches await: Millennials could become the richest generation by the year 2044. According to research from The Wealth Report, millennials are expected to inherit roughly $90 trillion worth of assets over the next 20 years. Read more from WAFB-TV.