Roundup: Rispone drops GOP bid / New virus study / Petco profits

Out of the race: Eddie Rispone, the Baton Rouge businessman who ran unsuccessfully for Louisiana governor in 2019, announced this morning that he is dropping his bid to unseat the current chairman of the state Republican Party, ending a heated intraparty feud over leadership. Prior to ending his campaign for the position due to personal and business responsibilities, Rispone sought to reconfigure the GOP’s leadership, suggesting that management flaws damaged his ability to win the governor’s race. Read the full story.

Viral spread: People who have had COVID-19 are highly likely to have immunity to it for at least five months, but there is evidence that those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus, a study of British health care workers has found. As Reuters reports, experts caution that the findings mean people who contracted the disease in the first wave of the pandemic may now be vulnerable to catching it again. They also warn that people with immunity from having had the infection may still carry the virus in their nose and throat and could unwittingly pass it on. Read the full story.

Fido’s IPO: Petco, the pet store chain, went public again today, hoping to cash in on people’s obsessions with their furry pets. Petco’s stock, which opened at $18 this morning, soared 60% to $29.26 in afternoon trading, valuing the company at more than $6 billion. It raised $864 million, after selling 48 million shares in its initial public offering. It’s the third time Petco has gone public since it was founded in 1965 as a mail-order veterinary supplies business. The pandemic has been good for business, as more homebound people adopt pets and need a place to buy food, beds and squeaky toys. Read the full story.