Roundup: Rise in entrepreneurship / ‘Electrified’ roads / LSU Executive Education 

Startups: There were 5.4 million applications for business tax identification numbers filed in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, surpassing the previous peak in 2020 of 4.4 million. In 2019, pre-pandemic, there were 3.5 million new business applications. The applications don’t necessarily mean businesses were launched, but the numbers do show that people were considering starting companies despite the virus’s impact on the economy. Read the full story.

EV charging: The nation’s first stretch of road to wirelessly charge electric vehicles while they’re in motion will begin testing next year in Detroit, Axios reports. “Electrified” roadways, which have wireless charging infrastructure under the asphalt, could keep EVs operating around the clock, with unlimited range. Electreon Wireless, an Israeli company whose plug-free charging infrastructure is already being tested in Europe, will deploy its first U.S. pilot in Detroit’s Michigan Central district, a new mobility innovation hub near downtown. Read the full story.

