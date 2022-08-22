Roundup: Rinaldi Jacobs / Dr. Fauci / O’Neal gas leak 

Lasting legacy: Rinaldi Jacobs Sr., former director of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, died Aug. 16 at age 60. Jacobs was a key organizer and public face for the development district, which strives to revitalize north Baton Rouge. Services will be held for Jacobs at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at the Living Faith Christian Center. Read more about Jacobs work in Baton Rouge from Business Report.

Stepping down: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name—and the subject of partisan attacks—during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced today he will leave the federal government in December after more than five decades. Fauci directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, and also leads a lab studying the immune system. Read more.

Cleanup: A HazMat team from the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a gas leak on O’Neal Lane late this morning. The situation was reported shortly before 10 a.m. near Centurion Avenue. Firefighters say a large mower struck an exposed gas line. WBRZ-TV has the full story.