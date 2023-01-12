Roundup: Rick Edmonds / 1099-K reporting / Cox leadership / Jobless claims  

Off to the races: State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, today announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate, District 6. The seat is currently occupied by term-limited Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge. Edmonds has served two terms as representative for District 66. Following today’s formal announcement, Edmonds is planning three campaign kickoff events across the district.

Filing season: Tax season won’t be as complicated as expected for some business owners, Inc. reports. After previously announcing a reduced threshold for 1099-K reporting for 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service announced in late December that this change will now take effect for 2023, delaying the new policy by a year. This change will require business owners using third-party settlement organizations like PayPal and Venmo to report income of more than $600; the existing threshold is more than 200 transactions per year, or an aggregate amount of $20,000. Read the full story.

Market vice president: Cox Communications today announced it has named Erin Monroe Wesley as market vice president for Greater Louisiana. In this newly created role, Monroe Wesley will oversee operations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Monroe Wesley joined Cox in 2019 as vice president of government and public affairs for Cox’s Southeast Region. Prior to Cox, she held various leadership positions including special counsel for Gov. John Bel Edwards and executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Decrease: U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in 15 weeks as the job market continues to show resilience in the face of attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy. The number of Americans applying for jobless aid for the week ending Jan. 7 fell to 205,000, a drop of 1,000 from the week before, the Labor Department said this morning. See the report.