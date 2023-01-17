Roundup: Richie Edmonds / Bobby’s Burgers / Microsoft AI 

District 66 bid: The son of state Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge—who last week announced his run for a state senate seat—today announced he is running for his father’s spot representing District 66 in the Louisiana Legislature. A Republican and owner of Baton Rouge-based Vertical Construction, Richie Edmonds says in his campaign announcement that he is running on a pro-business platform, aiming to encourage development and educational improvement in Baton Rouge and the rest of Louisiana.

Franchising: Bobby’s Burgers, a restaurant chain backed by Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay, recently announced it is targeting Baton Rouge as a key market in its franchise growth plan. Currently, there are five Bobby’s Burgers restaurants, but the company is looking to grow in Baton Rouge as well as Charlotte, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Philadelphia and Toronto.

Product expansion: Microsoft plans to incorporate artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT into all of its products and make them available as platforms for other businesses to build on, Chief Executive Satya Nadella says. Speaking Tuesday at a Wall Street Journal panel at the World Economic Forum’s annual event, Nadella said that his company will move quickly to commercialize AI tools. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.